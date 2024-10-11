Appeal in Tyrol
WK stirs the drum: Export opportunity for companies
These are not rosy times for the Austrian economy. Experts are talking about a recession. This is also having an impact on Tyrol. In this country, the WK is therefore beating the drum for exports and refers to over 100 branch offices that are helping.
Austria's economy is shrinking for the second year in a row and is therefore facing a recession, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. In light of this, Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, is stirring the advertising drum and wants to encourage companies to export to more countries. "In times like these, it is important for entrepreneurs to think about how they can increase their chances of success."
Exporting goods and services is an opportunity that can be very profitable.
Barbara Thaler
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Over 100 branches around the globe
Tirol is already one of the top players with an export ratio of 42.2 percent or around EUR 21,000 per capita. "According to estimates, the export volume amounted to 16.6 billion euros last year," Thaler adds. Among other things, the WK boss refers to the more than 100 branch offices worldwide, which help Tyrolean companies to gain a foothold locally.
In this country too, "we support interested companies with various subsidies and other services".
It is important to look for alternative markets and to be innovative. If we hadn't taken advantage of globalization, 3CON would no longer exist today.
Georg Schemmerer
Company in Ebbs as an example
One company that has benefited from these services is 3CON Anlagenbau GmbH, based in Ebbs, which is primarily active in the automotive industry. Georg Schemmerer, responsible for sales, says that "in recent years, we have set up branches in the USA, China and Mexico with the help of WK. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, this has helped us to overcome supply chain problems".
The next step for the company, which is expecting a turnover of 170 million euros this year (2023: 135 million euros), is to put out feelers to the Southeast Asian region and later to India. "It is important to look for alternative markets and be innovative. If we hadn't taken advantage of globalization, 3CON would no longer exist today," Schemmerer is convinced.
