Manuel (17 years old) masters every machine

Apprenticeship with a future

Maintenance and service work and the replacement of defective components are also part of the job, as is the operation of computer-aided systems. "A lot is already digital. But I also like the fact that you get a piece of metal in your hand, make something out of it and immediately see the success," says Manuel, convinced of his future career - he would like to stay at voestalpine after completing his apprenticeship. "The discussions about safety, which are essential in this job, are also important. And what I also like is the teamwork and that every day is different."