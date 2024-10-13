With voestalpine
Manuel (17 years old) masters every machine
Manuel is in his 2nd year of training at voestalpine in Krems. He is training as a mechanical engineering technician here and is learning how to plan and design systems.
"I imagined the apprenticeship would be exactly the same. A friend who is already at voestalpine said I should try it here. That was a good decision," says Manuel, who feels particularly comfortable with tasks such as welding, drilling and milling. During the 3.5-year apprenticeship, you learn to manufacture system parts and assemble entire systems. "You have to be very precise. But then you also understand in detail how machines work," says the 17-year-old.
"My strengths are teamwork and creativity. I also really enjoy getting involved in projects."
Manuel, Lehrling zum Maschinenbautechniker
Bild: voestalpine
Apprenticeship with a future
Maintenance and service work and the replacement of defective components are also part of the job, as is the operation of computer-aided systems. "A lot is already digital. But I also like the fact that you get a piece of metal in your hand, make something out of it and immediately see the success," says Manuel, convinced of his future career - he would like to stay at voestalpine after completing his apprenticeship. "The discussions about safety, which are essential in this job, are also important. And what I also like is the teamwork and that every day is different."
Apprenticeship at voestalpine
Around 150 young professionals are being trained at the voestalpine sites in Lower Austria. There are around 15 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
