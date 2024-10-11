Italy sees “possible war crime”

US government also concerned

Turkey expressed sharp criticism. "Israel's attacks on UN forces following its massacres of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon are an expression of its view that its crimes will go unpunished," said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The US government also expressed its concern. Israel is carrying out operations in southern Lebanon "to destroy Hezbollah's infrastructure", said a spokesman for the National Security Council in Washington on Thursday. "During these operations, it is critical that they do not jeopardize the security of UN peacekeepers."