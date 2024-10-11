Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rapper in custody

Trial against Sean Combs to start in May

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 07:17

The trial against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54), who has been charged with numerous sex crimes and is in custody, could start in May. A court in New York has provisionally scheduled the start of the trial for May 5, 2025. 

0 Kommentare

However, the investigations into Combs' cell phone data, among other things, are still ongoing, according to the public prosecutor's office. This could lead to further allegations and the start of the trial could be postponed as a result.

Release rejected several times
The rapper's defense had already announced in advance of the hearing that they would ask for the trial to start in the spring.

In addition, efforts are still being made to have Combs released from custody on conditions and bail. This had already been rejected several times.

Diddy's family was also present in court on Thursday. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Dee Delgado)
Diddy's family was also present in court on Thursday.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Dee Delgado)

Combs appeared in brown prisoner's clothing for the hearing before Judge Arun Subramanian. According to US media reports, his mother and children were also in the courtroom.

Serious allegations against "Diddy"
The musician, who has been one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life", has been in custody for several weeks. The rapper is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences.

In addition, there are already several civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. Combs rejects the allegations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf