Rapper in custody
Trial against Sean Combs to start in May
The trial against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54), who has been charged with numerous sex crimes and is in custody, could start in May. A court in New York has provisionally scheduled the start of the trial for May 5, 2025.
However, the investigations into Combs' cell phone data, among other things, are still ongoing, according to the public prosecutor's office. This could lead to further allegations and the start of the trial could be postponed as a result.
Release rejected several times
The rapper's defense had already announced in advance of the hearing that they would ask for the trial to start in the spring.
In addition, efforts are still being made to have Combs released from custody on conditions and bail. This had already been rejected several times.
Combs appeared in brown prisoner's clothing for the hearing before Judge Arun Subramanian. According to US media reports, his mother and children were also in the courtroom.
Serious allegations against "Diddy"
The musician, who has been one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life", has been in custody for several weeks. The rapper is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences.
In addition, there are already several civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. Combs rejects the allegations.
