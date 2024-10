Car crashes into bridge and plunges into stream

The wild accident happened at around 9 pm on Thursday in Neuhofen im Innkreis. A driver - no further details are known about him - lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and collided with a bridge railing with full force. After the collision, the car was flung into the bed of a stream. This was reported by the Neuhofen im Innkreis fire department, which was alerted together with the Ried fire department by the eCall system of the car involved in the accident.