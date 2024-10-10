Hurricane “Milton”: pictures of a disaster

Sheriff gets emotional

During a boat tour of the disaster area, he explained: "This is a neighborhood that doesn't have much. The inhabitants have very little, and what little they had, they have lost. The water is three meters high, up to the second floor. This is a heavily Latino community, their church is gone, their cars are gone. Again, people don't live paycheck to paycheck - they live day to day and have nothing," said Chronister, who became emotional at the scene.