Major report: This is what Austrians really inherit

Because the tax authorities in Austria do not levy inheritance tax, there is no official data on inheritances - not even from Statistics Austria. However, an economist at Vienna University of Economics and Business has now analyzed thousands of probate proceedings with her team - and is making the results available to Krone readers. In a clear table, we show for the first time how much the "richest" ten percent of heirs receive on average, how much the next ten percent receive, etc. - right down to the "poorest" ten percent, who are even left with debts. In addition: this is how large an average inheritance really is.