Landscape of knowledge: bad boy, black mass

Of the five companies nominated for the KWF and Kärntner Sparkasse sustainability awards - we presented the candidates - two were able to impress not only the jury but also the participants at the Landscape of Knowledge at Lake Weissensee: packaging specialist Goerner from Klagenfurt is working on replacing plastic entirely with fiber casting made from recycled paper. CEO Elisabeth Goerner: "The packaging industry is often the bad guy, but we think sustainably and in terms of generations."