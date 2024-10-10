Affordable housing remains a perennial issue in Innsbruck

"Tent is unworthy of Innsbruck"

In the course of the discussion, the emergency accommodation - a tent - was criticized as "unworthy" for the people in the emergency shelter. The emergency shelter had to be closed due to a bedbug problem that had been known since August. The government pointed out that the emergency shelter was the responsibility of the state (TSD). The opposition nevertheless sees a failure on the part of the city government; the tent should not have been allowed. "Vienna is a cosmopolitan city of social housing, Innsbruck is a tent city of social housing," said KO Andrea Dengg (FPÖ). Meanwhile, GR Sophia Neßler (Greens) insists on student residences.