A classic on the Nordkette above Innsbruck

In the area of the Zweier-Stütze, the route leads up for a short section as a (cart) path over the ski slope. We then cross the road to the Bodenstein Alm once again. Only at the next opportunity at around 1340 meters is it time to switch to the road - then continue up on the left. If you prefer, you can of course stay on the cable car platform - but it is extremely steep from here!