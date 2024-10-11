Let's go
A classic on the Nordkette above Innsbruck
On this hike from the Hungerburg to the Bodenstein Alm just below the Seegrube, we make quite a difference in altitude. Fortunately, the hut is open in the fall until mid-November.
Our destination is marked on the left above the parking lot by the panorama board. As is usually the case in the first section, the route now goes fairly straight uphill. At first you walk along a road, but soon the marked "Seilbahnsteig" begins, which is now our route for a long time.
It lives up to its name and runs almost continuously and crisply upwards under the Seegrubenbahn in a forest aisle. It does not take any major detours.
In the area of the Zweier-Stütze, the route leads up for a short section as a (cart) path over the ski slope. We then cross the road to the Bodenstein Alm once again. Only at the next opportunity at around 1340 meters is it time to switch to the road - then continue up on the left. If you prefer, you can of course stay on the cable car platform - but it is extremely steep from here!
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Innsbruck
- Starting point: Paid parking lot at the Seegrubenbahn valley station on the Hungerburg (868 m) above Innsbruck
- Route: path, footpath or road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, hat
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness
- Children: from 8 years
- Mountain buggy: when using the road only
- Refreshments: Bodenstein Alm (1661 m), open until mid-November (weather permitting), closed on Mondays, T 0650/9850061
- Public transport: Bus or Hungerburgbahn from the center of Innsbruck to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 800 meters
- Length: around 4.5 kilometers (starting point - Bodensteinalm)
- Walking time: around 2 or 1 3/4 hours.
Our route, on the other hand, is a leisurely ascent in the forest and takes a bit of a diversion. Finally, the road leads uphill in open terrain to the Bodenstein Alm. Incidentally, we share the route with mountain bikers - fortunately, many of them are struggling up the classic way - without electric motors!
On sunny autumn days, you can enjoy the impressive view of Innsbruck and the Wipptal valley to the south from the terrace. Food and drink are also a treat in the classic restaurant on the Nordkette.
Return to the valley along the access route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
