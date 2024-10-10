Ultra-fast Internet: Expansion at 60 percent

"There is still room for improvement"

The long-term goal is: "We want to further expand the nationwide fiber optic supply in the permanent settlement area and support Tyroleans in being able to use super-fast Internet via these networks. In this way, we are sustainably strengthening rural areas and the competitiveness of the location." At the same time, Gerber admits that the current level of expansion of municipal fiber optic networks is 60 percent and that "there is still room for improvement here".