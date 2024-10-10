"Still room for improvement"
Ultra-fast Internet: Expansion at 60 percent
According to Provincial Councillor Mario Gerber (ÖVP), Tyrol has a pioneering role in broadband expansion. But he emphasizes: "There is still room for improvement." At best, the politician would like to see even more support for ultra-fast internet from the next federal government.
The Broadband Service Agency (BBSA) was founded in 2018 as an interface and information hub for Tyrolean municipalities. "Currently, 190 of the 277 municipalities are building their own open fibre-optic network and are using federal and Tyrolean government funding to do so," says Mario Gerber (ÖVP), Tyrolean Councillor for Economic Affairs and Digitalization, on the current state of affairs.
If the politician is to be believed, Tyrol is taking on a pioneering role compared to the rest of Austria.
We want to further expand the nationwide fiber optic supply in the permanent settlement area and support the Tyroleans in being able to use super-fast Internet via these networks.
LR Mario Gerber
The long-term goal is: "We want to further expand the nationwide fiber optic supply in the permanent settlement area and support Tyroleans in being able to use super-fast Internet via these networks. In this way, we are sustainably strengthening rural areas and the competitiveness of the location." At the same time, Gerber admits that the current level of expansion of municipal fiber optic networks is 60 percent and that "there is still room for improvement here".
State invested almost 60 million euros in five years
The state provided 59.5 million euros in funding for broadband expansion between 2019 and 2023. At the same time, the federal government provided 118.1 million euros. The state council's demand to the next federal government: "These funds must continue to be guaranteed or should be increased in order to accelerate the expansion."
We support the municipalities and planning associations in technical, economic and legal matters from decision-making and planning to implementation and expansion through to commissioning.
Information campaign launched
In order to achieve the goal of nationwide fiber optic coverage, BBSA Managing Director Stephan Willburger says that cooperation with the municipalities is being intensified: "We support the municipalities and planning associations in technical, economic and legal matters, from decision-making and planning to implementation and expansion through to commissioning".
In addition, an information campaign has been launched in the municipalities to inform citizens about the benefits of ultra-fast Internet.
