“Emily in Paris” in Rome? Macron would be disappointed
French President Emmanuel Macron is less than pleased that the fifth season of Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris" could be filmed in Rome rather than the French capital. "We will fight hard and we will ask for the series to stay in Paris," said Macron in an interview with Variety.
"'Emily in Paris' in Rome doesn't make sense," continued Macron, who also said in the interview with the US newspaper that he was "very proud" of his wife Brigitte Macron's appearance in an episode of the series.
"Brigitte was very happy about it. It was an appearance of a few minutes, but I think it was a nice moment for her," said France's president. "I think it's good for France's image. 'Emily in Paris' is very positive in terms of the country's attractiveness. As far as I'm concerned, it's a very good initiative," said the French President.
When asked if he wouldn't be willing to appear on the show, Macron replied with humor: "I'm less attractive than Brigitte!"
The response came promptly from Rome. "Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily is doing well in Rome. Let her choose where she wants to be," commented Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on X.
The series by TV legend Darren Star ("Sex and the City") is about the ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) from Chicago, who lives in the French capital for work. She meets snooty and amiable people. She falls in love with the city and, more specifically, with a handsome, but involved chef (Lucas Bravo).
The clichés about Paris are kitschy - and that's probably why millions of people around the world love it. The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits.
At the end of the fourth season, Emily chooses a new Italian love, Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini), and is transferred to Rome by her employer. It is expected that the fifth series will be filmed in Rome.
