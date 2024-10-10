Errors in EU spending only of an “administrative” nature

The error rate in spending from the EU budget is increasing. In 2023, 5.6% of a total of €191.2 billion was reportedly spent incorrectly. Of the €48 billion in financial aid under the Corona Recovery Fund, a third was not spent correctly. This is how the critical annual report of the EU Court of Auditors (ECA) on the income and expenditure of the international community can be summarized in a nutshell. However, the EU Commission does not see the alarm bells ringing so shrilly.