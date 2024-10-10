Vorteilswelt
Snow from 2000 meters

Front of ex-hurricane “Kirk”: heavy rain in Tyrol

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 12:11

Many Tyroleans could hardly believe their eyes on Thursday morning: the day started as dark as winter and it poured down with rain. In St. Leonhard in Pitztal, for example, 29 liters of precipitation per square meter were measured in the late morning. Fortunately, the front moved through quickly.

The Inn had already come close to a one-year flood on Wednesday. "That's very unusual for October," says meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann from the UBIMET weather service. "The snow line was very high and there was also a lot of meltwater with sediment that turned the river brown," says Zimmermann.

The Sill at the confluence with the Inn near Innsbruck (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The Sill at the confluence with the Inn near Innsbruck
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"Kirk" and Italian low: a wild mixture 
Today, Thursday, Tyrol is suffering from a cold front from ex-hurricane "Kirk", which previously swept across southern Europe. This was joined by an Italian low. This wild mixture made itself felt in the early morning at the latest, when it was already pouring with rain and almost nothing worked without light.

Zitat Icon

In St. Leonhard im Pitztal, 29 liters of precipitation per square meter were measured at around 11.30 a.m., more than anywhere else in Tyrol.

Nikolas Zimmermann vom Wetterdienst UBIMET

The focus was initially on the Oberland and south of it. "In St. Leonhard im Pitztal, 29 liters of precipitation per square meter were measured around 11.30 a.m., more than anywhere else in Tyrol," says meteorologist Zimmermann. In Nauders and Umhausen it was 23 liters, in Seefeld 20 and in Innsbruck still 18 liters.

Heavy rain rates, easing in sight
"These are high rates, but there is no need to issue a rain warning yet," says the expert. There have also been no reports of flooding so far. The focus of the rain is already shifting towards the lowlands, and by the evening it should be dry throughout the country. The snow line is not expected to drop below 2000 meters.

Highs and lows go hand in hand
An intermediate high will follow on Friday, but showers are to be expected in the northern Alps. At the weekend, highs and lows will be in a tight knot.

Zimmermann: "Saturday will be quite friendly, but on Sunday a weak front will move through Tyrol. Showers should again be limited to the northern Alps. And on Monday, another intermediate high will arrive." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
