“Want to play with local players”

I've actually been with the club my whole life, including seven years as a scout for the first team, and then I realized that I wanted to do more. I was also a teacher and worked in television. At some point, three things at the same time were too much for me and I wanted to focus on one topic. Then the club approached me with the idea of setting up a women's section and asked me if I could imagine taking it on. I quickly came to the decision that I would like to do it. To this day, I don't regret the decision. It's great fun with the girls, they listen, want to learn and don't complain. If you take a closer look, you realize how exciting and high quality women's soccer has become.