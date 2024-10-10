Vienna Games Fair
Thousands expected: Game City kicks off at City Hall
Game City" is opening its doors again: from tomorrow, thousands of people - mostly young people - will once again gather at Vienna City Hall to find out about the latest trends in the world of computer games.
The 15th edition of "Game City" will not only offer gaming action and e-sports competitions until Sunday, but also theoretical discourse with the FROG (Future and Reality of Gaming) conference. Entry to Game City is free of charge.
Organized by WienXtra
The gaming event is once again being organized by the city's youth service center WienXtra. The organizers are expecting around 70,000 visitors, just like last year. A 135 square meter "gaming room" is available for them in the festival hall. As part of the supporting program, fans can also meet prominent streamers and even compete against them.
On Saturday, the virtual room will be temporarily extended to the real world. At the cosplay parade, participants - dressed up as their favorite characters from games and anime - will parade from Museumsquartier to City Hall.
Conference on "Gaming the Apocalypse"
The motto of this year's FROG conference is "Gaming the Apocalypse". Discussions will include what skills can be learned in games to better deal with the challenges of the future and whether games can be used as an educational tool to inform people about crises.
"From Friday, Vienna City Hall will once again be transformed into a gaming paradise at the 15th Game City", emphasized Youth Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) in a statement. He emphasized that there will also be a "health corner" in the town hall halls, which will focus on topics such as nutrition, exercise, cognitive learning and mental health. There will also be a children's zone for kids from the age of four - where analog games will also have their place.
Speaking of children: there are no age restrictions for Game City itself. However, some zones are only accessible from the age of 16 or 18.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.