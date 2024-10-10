Shortly before the start of the season
Automatically saved draft
The cancer drama surrounding Niels Hintermann has also shaken skiing superstar Marco Odermatt. "It's a real shock," the Swiss skier shares his teammate's sorrow.
As was announced on Wednesday, Niels Hintermann has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer and will not be competing in any ski races in the coming season. He received the serious diagnosis last Tuesday during standard examinations.
The disease is at an early stage and he now has two cycles of chemotherapy and probably two weeks of radiotherapy ahead of him.
"We laughed a lot together last week"
"I had a lot of fun with Niels at the beginning of last week when we posed together at a photo shoot for an association sponsor - we laughed a lot together. That's why the news of his illness comes as a complete surprise to me, it's a real shock," Marco Odermatt is quoted as saying by Blick.
At that moment, Odermatt "realized once again that it is ridiculous to complain about a twinge in my back compared to such a diagnosis," said the three-time overall World Cup winner shortly before the start of the men's season in Sölden (27 October).
The good news: Hintermann's doctors are confident - not only in terms of the healing process, but also with regard to the continuation of his career as a ski racer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.