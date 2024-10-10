"You can't do it alone"
Farmers’ get-together that strengthens the community
Young and old farmers from the Liesertal show how important cohesion and help in the neighborhood are. They want to strengthen their community once again with a regulars' table.
They are there for each other when help is needed in the meadows and fields, in the barn or with other work that needs to be done. In the Gmünd villages of Kreuschlach and Treffenboden, mutual support among farmers is a top priority.
"Not everyone can afford all the machines"
"Without them, it simply wouldn't work these days," says dairy farmer Sepp Genser, expressing his gratitude for the community spirit in his neighborhood and addressing the challenges: "Because not everyone can afford all the agricultural machinery they need. You also need a lot of hard-working hands for certain jobs - especially when the weather doesn't cooperate during the harvest."
We are always there for each other. That's important, but we don't take it for granted. With the regulars' table, we also want to say thank you to each other!
Sepp Genser, Landwirt
"Together we are strong"
To strengthen the community spirit even more, Genser and his nephew Martin have come up with something special with their fellow farmers. They have set up a farmers' get-together, which takes place once a month at a different farmer's home. "The idea came about because we always give each other a helping hand, especially in the summer, but after that contact tends to wane," says Genser.
The second regulars' table has now taken place and the "Krone" was there. "With this meeting, we want to show gratitude, chat with each other and strengthen the community." And that's exactly how the get-together went. We serve our own products, this time butcher Martin Genser prepared venison burgers. In addition to the cozy get-together, current topics of interest to farmers were also discussed - exactly what you would expect from a successful regulars' table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.