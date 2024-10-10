On tour in Austria
Flo & Wisch: “Our stomach is the best oracle!”
The music comedy duo explain why feeling is more time-saving than pondering. And what their unerring gut feeling reveals about political developments in the country. Plus: The first bride and groom photo after the dream wedding in Italy.
The Catholic Schottengymnasium high school in Vienna is regarded as a training ground par excellence, producing not only ministers like Rudolf Scholten and chancellors like Wolfgang Schüssel, but also famous entertainers like Flo & Wisch. "Clowns of all kinds!" joke the two 34-year-old cabaret artists, whose real names are Florian Roehlich and David Krammer, who once went to school together and caused hilarity in the classroom every day.
From the monastery school to the cabaret stage
While the spiritual teachers - monks in cowls - sent prayers to heaven, a few secular professors encouraged the boys' creative talent and laid the foundations for their current careers. After graduating from high school, Flo & Wisch discovered their passion for cabaret, took part in the ORF casting show "Die große Chance" as a joke in 2012 and unexpectedly came second.
"The fact that we even managed to break through in Bavaria is thanks to scandalous rapper Sido. He was on the jury at the time, was our biggest fan and therefore paved the way for us in his German homeland. Incidentally, we'll be celebrating our German comeback at the Munich Schlachthof in 2025," says Krammer.
Butterflies in the stomach
Tonight, the comedians will be performing their current program "Bauchgefühl" at the Oberschützen cultural center, then in Mattersburg on 17 and 18 October. In it, they reflect ironically on the different ways in which people make decisions. "I'm a gut person and trust my intuition. Flo has a big gut, but prefers to rely on his head," reveals Krammer. Roehlich nods: "Unfortunately, I tend to overthink things. After two weeks of pondering, 90% of the time I come to the rational conclusion that my initial feeling is right anyway. So you can save a lot of time if you listen to your gut right away."
Krammer also had a good gut feeling recently at his wedding in Tuscany, where he said "I do" to his girlfriend Nicki (30). He met the pharmacist with Greek-Italian roots 14 years ago while on vacation. "We've been a couple for ten years, married since September 28," he reveals. His colleague Roehlich prefers to keep private details under wraps: "I'm also married, but it's almost past the statute of limitations. Besides, I'm on tour so much that I don't even know my wife's name anymore."
Kickl, Nehammer & Co: who will win the race?
But what does your infallible gut feeling say about Austria's political future? After all, the professional bullshitters, who have also been the directors of "Kabarett am See" in Oggau since 2022, were recently appointed "democracy ambassadors" by Burgenland's provincial parliament president Robert Hergovich. "Who will lead the new federal government is written in the stars. So only Gerda Rogers can know that. We can therefore only say this much on the subject of the belly: we are certain that Werner Kogler will not be the next chancellor."
Accurate prediction! And what about Burgenland? Will the SPÖ be able to maintain its absolute victory after the state elections in January 2025 or will challenger Norbert Hofer from the FPÖ break it? "Burgenland is a model of how to run a federal state. We very much welcome the fact that culture is particularly important because culture is what defines our identity. Where culture takes place, social discourse happens. We therefore hope that not much will change politically in Burgenland."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.