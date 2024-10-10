Vorteilswelt
Schäfer-Elmayer's concern

Professor, do young people know how to behave?

10.10.2024 05:30

Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer, this name and that of his dance school are synonymous with ballroom culture, manners and good behavior in Austria. This was also one of the reasons why he was honored in Deutsch-Wagram. He told the "Krone" where the youth of today are heading and what his biggest concern is. 

Honor to whom honor is due was the name of the game at the iconic Marchfelderhof when the pope of etiquette, Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer, was awarded the "Golden Johann Strauss". "A wonderful honor that is very important to me," said the professor to the "Krone", "because stars such as Riccardo Muti, Otto Schenk and Renate Holm have also received this trophy here."

There is a lack of "know-how"
A question for him, who not only brings ballroom culture to the people with the Elmayer dance school, but also teaches etiquette, about the behavior of young people? "Let me put it this way, I think that the know-how is being lost more and more. At the same time, however, interest in it is increasing," says the 78-year-old manners pro.

If anyone can do it, it's him! The pope of manners Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer with Christine Zach at the award ceremony in Marchfelderhof. (Bild: © Conny de Beauclair)
If anyone can do it, it's him! The pope of manners Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer with Christine Zach at the award ceremony in Marchfelderhof.
(Bild: © Conny de Beauclair)

There is great interest
"We don't come into the world, greet people, say 'thank you', 'please' and hold the door open for the ladies, the parents are also required to do this, because as I recently noticed at a seminar in a school, the teachers don't have time for this. It has to happen at home," he states clearly. And young people are anything but lost, because firstly, says Schäfer-Elmayer, there is enormous interest and secondly, says ADABEI, fortunately there is Elmayer. . .

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
