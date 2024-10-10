Brazen coup in Tulln
Tire thieves in underground garage: Mercedes jacked up!
Unknown persons secretly sneaked into a large residential complex in Tulln. However, the criminals only had the most expensive rims in their sights.
A young man couldn't believe his eyes yesterday morning in Tulln: he suddenly found himself standing in front of his Mercedes in the underground garage of the apartment complex - without wheels! Unknown persons had tampered with the parked car the night before. Several towers of winter tires stored in the garage were also carted away by the perpetrators without a care in the world. It is nothing short of a miracle that the gang was not observed - after all, the residents of around 90 apartments use these parking spaces.
Tires stolen to steal tires
At least one neighbor has already recovered the tires she thought she had lost. As the police confirmed to the "Krone" on request, the strangers only used these tires to jack up the Mercedes coupé in order to get hold of the high-priced rims.
Not the first coup at the plant
There are no other leads for the time being, and it is not yet clear whether the suspects were filmed by the video cameras at the exit and entrance to the underground car park. These were only recently installed because the basement compartments of the residential complex were frequently broken into last year. Back then, too, the perpetrators mainly targeted car tires, but also tools.
Details in passing: the professional submersible pumps, which were installed in the garage due to the high groundwater level in Tulln, were left untouched by the brazen thieves.
