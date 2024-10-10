Tire thieves in underground garage: Mercedes jacked up!

A young man couldn't believe his eyes yesterday morning in Tulln: he suddenly found himself standing in front of his Mercedes in the underground garage of the apartment complex - without wheels! Unknown persons had tampered with the parked car the night before. Several towers of winter tires stored in the garage were also carted away by the perpetrators without a care in the world. It is nothing short of a miracle that the gang was not observed - after all, the residents of around 90 apartments use these parking spaces.