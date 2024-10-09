Most remote job in the world: penguin counter wanted

Another group for repair work

The second half of the group has an even more difficult task ahead of them. They have to fight their way to Blaiklock Island Refuge, UKAHT's smallest and most inaccessible site, which can only be reached by boat. Urgent repairs need to be carried out in "inhospitable conditions" to bring the historic buildings up to scratch. It is important to preserve the site as a time capsule, said UKAHT chief executive Camilla Nichol. In addition, the helpers are to catalog historical artifacts and collect digital film material.