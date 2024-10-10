Skiing at last! Or further away after all?

While some people are looking forward to winter and skiing, others are thinking about beautiful destinations further afield. This is what Phillies Ramberger specializes in. She is President of the Austrian Association of Travel Agencies (ÖVT) and founded PUR Touristik 20 years ago, a provider of tailor-made luxury travel, especially to the Emirates, the Indian Ocean or Southeast Asia, to name just a few examples. It uses its long experience in the tourism industry to provide its customers with unforgettable travel experiences. The European luxury travel market is showing impressive, even astonishing growth - in Austria, the volume is estimated at around 900 million to 1.1 billion euros. This confirms, on the one hand, that vacations are important to us Austrians in every segment and, on the other hand, that it makes sense to save up for a vacation in order to actually experience "once in a lifetime" trips!