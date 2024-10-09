Tuscany
Italy – just like in a picture book!
A hill with a medieval town, a panoramic view of the beautiful landscape and, of course, food and drink that could not be bettered even in Italy.
Tuscany is a dream destination, olive groves, pine trees, cypresses adorning the hills, old buildings, all the clichés are catered for. In the very south of this region lies the wild and romantic Maremma, an area that was once known as swampy coastal land and has been drained since the Etruscans. Today it is an insider tip to fall in love with. This is what happened to Paolo Baratta (former Italian Minister of Economy and ex-Biennale President) and his wife Gemma Bracco when they discovered Tenuta Monteti near the enchanting medieval town of Capalbio, the perfect place for their long-cherished dream of owning their own winery.
That was more than a quarter of a century ago. The winery, which is now run by daughter Eva Baratta and her husband Javier Pedrazzini and benefits from its proximity to the sea, focuses on three high-quality, unique wine styles. Monteti, Caburnio and TM Rosé are produced on over 30 hectares of vineyards. Visitors are welcome, and a guest house for wine enthusiasts is currently under construction.
INFO
General information:www.enit.it
TIPS:
- Winery: www.tenutamonteti.it
At Tenuta Monteti, you can create your own wine in the "Make your own blend" workshop. Oenologist Michela Bussu leads the two-hour workshop, explaining to guests how they can create their very own cuvée from the different grape varieties. The wine is then bottled and labeled with a personal label - and everyone can take their own bottle home with them.
- Restaurants in Capalbio: Trattoria Al Pozzo, Ristorante La Porta, Ristorante Da Maria, La Selva
- Overnight stay: Locanda Rossa, Ghiaccia Bosco, Valle del Buttero Hotel, Resort Capalbio
- Terme di Saturnia with its thermal waters termedisaturnia.it/en
GETTING THERE: Rome is about 80 km away
So-called agriturismi offer great accommodation on farms in the surrounding area. The Laconda Rossa country house hotel with two swimming pools, spa and a restaurant serving home-made Tuscan dishes is also nearby, surrounded by 4,000 olive trees.
If you want to indulge in culinary delights, Capalbio has a great selection of authentic restaurants offering traditional cuisine. Fish lovers are best advised to make a reservation at La Selva near the beach. Speaking of which, the coast of Capalbio stretches along twelve kilometers of sandy beach. The Maremma is not only a paradise for hikers and cyclists, but also for bathers. The Gardino del Tarocchi, designed by the artist Niki de Saint Phalle, is also well worth a detour. There are 22 sculptures in the Tarot Garden, some of which are accessible. De Saint Phalle said of tarot: "Life is like a deck of cards; we are born without knowing the rules, but each of us has to play with the hand we are dealt."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.