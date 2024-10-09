Italy – just like in a picture book!

General information:www.enit.it

TIPS:

At Tenuta Monteti, you can create your own wine in the "Make your own blend" workshop. Oenologist Michela Bussu leads the two-hour workshop, explaining to guests how they can create their very own cuvée from the different grape varieties. The wine is then bottled and labeled with a personal label - and everyone can take their own bottle home with them.

Restaurants in Capalbio: Trattoria Al Pozzo, Ristorante La Porta, Ristorante Da Maria, La Selva

Restaurants in Capalbio: Trattoria Al Pozzo, Ristorante La Porta, Ristorante Da Maria, La Selva Overnight stay: Locanda Rossa, Ghiaccia Bosco, Valle del Buttero Hotel, Resort Capalbio

Overnight stay: Locanda Rossa, Ghiaccia Bosco, Valle del Buttero Hotel, Resort Capalbio Terme di Saturnia with its thermal waters termedisaturnia.it/en

GETTING THERE: Rome is about 80 km away