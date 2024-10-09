Sweet turtle appearance
Richard Gere can’t keep his hands off his wife
Richard Gere is madly in love - and he wants the whole world to see it! Because the Hollywood star simply couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful wife during his appearance in Zurich.
Richard Gere already made headlines at the Venice Film Festival in September with his lovey-dovey appearance on the red carpet. Back then, the Hollywood star simply got down on one knee in front of his wife Alejandra.
Turtel appearance in Zurich
And at his most recent appearance at the 20th Zurich Film Festival on Tuesday evening, there was once again plenty of twerking. The former "Pretty Woman" beau clearly couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful wife.
And so the otherwise rather stiff Hollywood smile almost turned into an intimate couple's shoot for the photographers, in which Gere lovingly snuggled up to the 41-year-old from behind and dreamily closed his eyes, while the Spanish PR consultant visibly enjoyed this expression of love.
Portrait of the Dalai Lama
Gere had come to Zurich to present his new documentary "The Wisdom of Happiness" at the Film Festival. The portrait of the Dalai Lama, in which Gere was involved as a producer, can be seen in Austrian cinemas from November 14.
Richard Gere has been married to his Alejandra for six years now and they have two children together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.