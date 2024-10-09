Vorteilswelt
Sweet turtle appearance

Richard Gere can’t keep his hands off his wife

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 11:37

Richard Gere is madly in love - and he wants the whole world to see it! Because the Hollywood star simply couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful wife during his appearance in Zurich.

Richard Gere already made headlines at the Venice Film Festival in September with his lovey-dovey appearance on the red carpet. Back then, the Hollywood star simply got down on one knee in front of his wife Alejandra.

Turtel appearance in Zurich
And at his most recent appearance at the 20th Zurich Film Festival on Tuesday evening, there was once again plenty of twerking. The former "Pretty Woman" beau clearly couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful wife.

Richard Gere is deeply in love with his beautiful wife. (Bild: (c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Richard Gere is deeply in love with his beautiful wife.
(Bild: (c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)

And so the otherwise rather stiff Hollywood smile almost turned into an intimate couple's shoot for the photographers, in which Gere lovingly snuggled up to the 41-year-old from behind and dreamily closed his eyes, while the Spanish PR consultant visibly enjoyed this expression of love.

Portrait of the Dalai Lama
Gere had come to Zurich to present his new documentary "The Wisdom of Happiness" at the Film Festival. The portrait of the Dalai Lama, in which Gere was involved as a producer, can be seen in Austrian cinemas from November 14. 

Richard Gere has been married to his Alejandra for six years now and they have two children together.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
