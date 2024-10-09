Triumph in the final
“Grazer” defends title in “Fat Bear” election
The female brown bear "Grazer" has prevailed over the imposing male "32 Chunk" in the competition to be the fattest fur bear in Katmai National Park. As in the previous year, these two colossi faced each other in the final round of the "Fat Bear" competition in Alaska. "Grazer" had also won the title in 2023.
This chubby bear had worked hard all summer, raised a cub and eaten salmon in order to successfully survive hibernation, the park administration announced.
"Grazer" received significantly more votes (over 71,000) than her rival (around 30,000 votes).
Tenth edition of "Fat Bear Week"
The park in southwest Alaska is organizing "Fat Bear Week" for the tenth time. Six females and six males were in the running for the curious title for a week. After six rounds of voting, only two contenders remained in the final. More than one million votes were received from all over the world.
Before and after photos show how the furry animals, lean after hibernation, put on weight over the summer. With these fat reserves, they can then survive the months of hibernation without eating. Bear fans can watch the animals catching salmon in the Brooks River via webcams.
"32 Chunk" didn't make it again
One of the most impressive male candidates was "32 Chunk", with an estimated body weight of 550 kilograms and a conspicuous scar on his snout. The 20-year-old bear with the massive rump has been in the running several times, but has not yet made it to first place.
With this curious competition, Katmai Park aims to provide information about the ecosystem and habitat of the more than 2,000 brown bears in the region and draw attention to dangers such as climate change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.