The run that pushes even the pros to their limits

The participants know that the course offers a unique experience: The legendary Streif will only be open for this one day from the infamous finish jump! Last year showed just how extreme the course is: once you reach the top, your muscles burn and the mousetrap with its 85% gradient challenges even the toughest runners. But it remains a unique experience that is second to none, as "Krone" reporter Clemens Linhart was able to experience last year.