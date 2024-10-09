Vorteilswelt
Only for the toughest

The run that pushes even the pros to their limits

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 08:40

On Saturday, October 12, the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel will once again be transformed into the scene of a spectacle that will take the breath away from even the most hardened sports fans: At the 4th "World Extreme Run Challenge", around 200 participants will take on one of the toughest running courses in the world.

The challenge? 8.8 kilometers up and down along the steepest sections of the famous ski run - including 950 meters of elevation gain! The start is at 11 a.m. directly in the center of Kitzbühel.

Only the toughest conquer the Streif
The whole thing is organized by the "sports4everybody" association around extreme sportsman Sepp Resnik, who created the event for a good cause. The proceeds go towards supporting young talent and social sports projects. Prominent sports stars such as marathon record holder Julia Mayer, mountain bike pro Lukas Kaufmann, boxing world champion Michaela Kotásková and the strongest man in the world, Franz Müllner, will be taking part.

The participants know that the course offers a unique experience: The legendary Streif will only be open for this one day from the infamous finish jump! Last year showed just how extreme the course is: once you reach the top, your muscles burn and the mousetrap with its 85% gradient challenges even the toughest runners. But it remains a unique experience that is second to none, as "Krone" reporter Clemens Linhart was able to experience last year. 

In addition to the sporting highlight, there will also be a supporting program this year: on Friday evening, 11 October, soccer expert Heinz Palme will open the event with a book presentation in the "Phönix am Hornplatzl". On the race day itself, an Oktoberfest-style after-race party will ensure an exuberant atmosphere.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
