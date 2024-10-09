After police intervention
Pietro Lombardi defends himself against serious accusations
Pietro Lombardi defends himself against the serious accusations made against him following a police operation at his villa.
Following an argument between Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa, police are said to have intervened at their shared villa, according to the newspaper Bild. Laura was then taken to the university hospital in Cologne with their baby.
"Will not offer him a platform here"
As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, among others, there are allegations of domestic violence. An accusation that Lombardi has already had his lawyer vehemently deny. The singer also spoke out himself in his Instagram story on Wednesday. His fiancée Laura Maria Rypa also shared the message with fans.
"Due to the current headlines, we now have to speak out," the statement reads. "The press is trying to exacerbate the conflict even more and often doesn't take some statements very seriously. We don't want that, so we won't provide a platform for this and will act in the interests of our children so that the public is kept out of it."
According to Lombadi and Rypa, they understand that there is a great deal of interest, but they asked that no further inquiries be made.
Police operation at Lombardi's villa
Lombardi's lawyer Simon Bergmann had previously confirmed the police operation to the newspaper "Bild". The police had been called by Laura. "This happened because Ms. Rypa was highly emotionally agitated following the verbal altercation," the lawyer's statement reads.
The lawyer also confirmed that the singer would not be allowed to approach his fiancée or enter their villa for the next few days. This is normal "when there is an allegation of domestic violence", said Bergmann.
Lombardi denies accusation of domestic violence
However, Lombardi had the accusation of domestic violence denied by his lawyer. "Our client did not use violence against his fiancée on the night of October 7, 2024. There were differences of opinion involving mutual insults. There was also mutual touching in the course of this emotional dispute, but our client did not use violence against his fiancée."
If the officers at the scene "should have noticed any injuries such as pressure marks on our client's fiancée's body, these were not caused by our client's use of force. Accordingly, our client did not injure his fiancée."
And further: "As our client did not use violence against his fiancée and did not injure her, the allegation of domestic violence is emphatically rejected."
Hospital did not press charges
Reports that the University Hospital of Cologne had filed charges against Pietro Lombardi for assault have since been denied by the hospital to RTL. However, the hospital did not wish to comment on the matter for data protection reasons.
