Fear and despair
Sarah Ferguson: “Thought cancer was a death sentence”
"I thought my cancer was a death sentence". Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has revealed how shocked she was after her first cancer diagnosis. Her thoughts went to "dark places", she described shortly before her 65th birthday on October 15.
During a routine check-up in 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. A few months later, she was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, which was also treated surgically.
In an emotional appeal for her new charity, she spoke to the British media about the fear and despair she experienced after her diagnosis. She had "dark thoughts" and was convinced that this was her death sentence.
She owes the fact that the cancer was discovered at all to her "bossy older" sister Jane. She insisted that "Fergie" kept her mammogram appointment, even though she wanted to cancel it because of the heat.
Looking to the future with optimism
The Duchess now looks to the future with optimism and the support of her family. "With the love of my daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, I was able to stay positive," she says. Although doctors advised her not to use the term "cancer-free", the treatment has been successful and so far there are no signs of recurrence.
"The tests show that the cancer hasn't spread and hasn't come back. I have come to terms with the fact that I will have to have checks for the rest of my life," said Ferguson.
The Duchess' openness comes in the midst of a difficult period for the British royal family: King Charles and Princess Kate have also been diagnosed with cancer in the past year. The King is taking a break from treatment for a trip to Australia with the permission of his doctors. The Princess of Wales announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy and would be returning to work.
Princess Beatrice pregnant again
And there is more good news for the royal family: Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together in the spring.
Beatrice is the elder daughter of Charles' brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. Beatrice and the 40-year-old already have a daughter together - three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth was also named after the late Queen Elizabeth II - and a son. However, eight-year-old Wolfie comes from a previous relationship with Mapelli Mozzi.
