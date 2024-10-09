NOT YET RELEASED***Transfer sensation: Klopp becomes a Bull!

New soccer boss
It's a real transfer bombshell: the "Krone" has learned that German cult coach Jürgen Klopp is to join Red Bull. The 57-year-old, who most recently worked at Liverpool FC and has been on a break since the summer, is to become the new head of soccer there.
This transfer is quite something! The "Krone" has learned that Jürgen Klopp is joining Red Bull. The German has signed a four-year contract there and will become the new head of soccer from January 1, 2025.
There were already rumors in the summer that the 57-year-old could sign on with the Bulls. Now the deal is set to go through.
In Klopp, the billion-euro group is bringing a man with charisma on board. Klopp was last employed as a coach at Liverpool FC from 2015 to 2024. He not only won the Champions League there in 2019, but also led the Reds to their first league title in 30 years a year later. It was this success that made him a legend in the city of 500,000 inhabitants.
Prior to that, he coached Borussia Dortmund for seven years (2008 to 2015) and led the Black & Yellows to two championships and a cup win. His first stint as head coach was at FSV Mainz 05, where he had already been active as a player for eleven years.
More calm in Salzburg?
Klopp's appointment could also bring more calm to Austrian runners-up Red Bull Salzburg.
The team from Mozart's city recently slipped into a crisis, losing 4-0 to French representatives Stade Brest in the Champions League and 5-0 to defending champions Sturm Graz in the Bundesliga.
Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner and coach Pep Lijnders in particular came under pressure as a result and were blamed by the fans for the misery, with a crisis meeting being held on Monday.
Lijnders knows Klopp very well. They worked together for Liverpool for years and celebrated several titles. The Dutchman also revealed that the two are still in close contact.
With Klopp as the new leading bull in the soccer sector, Lijnders' recently weakened position would be significantly strengthened again.
