"Organization headless"
Israel: Nasrallah’s successor probably dead
The most promising successor to slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has apparently also been eliminated by Israel. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced from his office on Tuesday: "Hezbollah is a headless organization - Nasrallah has been eliminated, and his successor has probably also been eliminated."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the same line in a video address on Tuesday evening, saying that his army had "eliminated thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's successor and the successor of his successor". Neither Gallant nor Netanyahu mentioned the name of Hashem Safieddine.
The news channel Al-Jazeera reported a few days ago that Hezbollah had lost contact with Safieddine. Hezbollah rejected the reports as false.
The high-ranking Hezbollah leader was reportedly the target of a massive Israeli bombardment in the Lebanese capital Beirut last week. He is a cousin of the killed Nasrallah and is said to have good connections to Iran. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the military was still investigating the results of the attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, where Safieddine is also said to have been present. Nasrallah himself was killed in an airstrike at the end of September.
Hezbollah tunnel towards Israel destroyed
Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem, who is temporarily leading the militia after the killing of Nasrallah, said in a televised address that the Israeli attacks had been "painful", but that Hezbollah was still "perfectly organized" and its capabilities remained "good".
At the same time, the Israeli army declared that a Hezbollah tunnel discovered months ago, which reached across into Israeli territory, had now been destroyed. The tunnel is said to have been part of a plan by the Iranian-backed militia to infiltrate Israel in order to kill and kidnap people there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
