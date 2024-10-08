Israel: Nasrallah’s successor probably dead

The high-ranking Hezbollah leader was reportedly the target of a massive Israeli bombardment in the Lebanese capital Beirut last week. He is a cousin of the killed Nasrallah and is said to have good connections to Iran. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the military was still investigating the results of the attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, where Safieddine is also said to have been present. Nasrallah himself was killed in an airstrike at the end of September.