“Key Biscayne 1997 was my most emotional trophy”
The Wiener Stadthalle is hosting a tennis exhibition from Wednesday. Thomas Muster's trophies are the highlight.
The French Open has a tennis museum on site, as does Wimbledon. This year, the same applies to the Erste Bank Open. From Wednesday, an exhibition on the tennis classic can be seen in Studio F in the Stadthalle. The focus is on the successes of Thomas Muster and Dominic Thiem, but almost all Vienna winners and other icons such as Steffi Graf or Björn Borg lent a racket or a jersey for the "Tennis Experience".
Not only Austria's tennis greats from Muster to two-time Vienna winner Jürgen Melzer, Stefan Koubek and Andi Haider-Maurer attended the opening on Tuesday, but also sports stars who enjoy playing tennis such as ex-footballer Marc Janko, beach volleyball player Clemens Doppler and sprinter Markus Fuchs. They were all enthusiastic about the exhibition.
Their biggest highlight is Thomas Muster's trophies, including the one from the 1995 French Open, the nine Masters titles and the plaque he received as number one in the world. Tom's very first trophy, from a children's tournament in 1975, is also up for auction on aurena.at. "I've looked at them long enough now," says Muster. "There may be people who want a piece of this tennis history." The proceeds will be donated to the Light into Darkness Christmas Miracle. "The goal is to beat the record for the biggest check. That is 115,000 euros. I'm sure that will work."
Final '88 hardship against misery
Muster's favorite trophy is the one from Key Biscayne 1997: "That was my most emotional. In 1989, I had the terrible accident there before the final and couldn't play. They had to send it to me, it arrived as broken as I was. The fact that I then won my last title there in 1997 was special."
Muster gave a tour of the exhibition, referring to the racket with which he won Paris in 1995. "One of the best Head has ever made." Many videos of Vienna highlights are also shown in Studio F. For example, the 1988 final, which Muster lost to Skoff. "My bitterest moment here. I threw up the night before, but still played the next day. It was misery against misery, but I had no chance."
