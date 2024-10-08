“Key Biscayne 1997 was my most emotional trophy”

Their biggest highlight is Thomas Muster's trophies, including the one from the 1995 French Open, the nine Masters titles and the plaque he received as number one in the world. Tom's very first trophy, from a children's tournament in 1975, is also up for auction on aurena.at. "I've looked at them long enough now," says Muster. "There may be people who want a piece of this tennis history." The proceeds will be donated to the Light into Darkness Christmas Miracle. "The goal is to beat the record for the biggest check. That is 115,000 euros. I'm sure that will work."