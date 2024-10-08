Israelis capture Lebanese border town

Irish soldiers called upon to evacuate the posts

Similar maneuvers had already taken place in recent days. At the end of September, the Israelis asked an Irish outpost to withdraw. Irish and British media reported on this. Austria has also been part of UNIFIL since 2011. Around 170 soldiers are responsible for planning and carrying out transports. In total, around 10,000 soldiers from over 40 nations are involved in the mission. In 2006, four UN soldiers were killed during a similar Israeli offensive when an observation post in southern Lebanon was fired upon, including the Austrian Major Hans Peter Lang.