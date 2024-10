Rodgers’ team New York Jets fire coach

Jets want to get back into the play-offs

The Jets want to make it back to the play-offs after almost a decade and a half, which is why they brought Rodgers from Green Bay to New York in the spring of 2023. Under coach Saleh, the Jets have a season record of two wins and three losses. Overall, he had only 20 wins in 56 games as the club's head coach and, according to media reports, was increasingly out of sync with the 40-year-old Rodgers.