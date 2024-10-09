After the floods comes a hefty bill

Campers see the letter as a rip-off

The camping paradise is currently in turmoil again. The reason for this is a letter from the municipality with an invoice for pitch fees for the 2024 summer season, which has already ended. I don't see why I should have to pay over 800 euros for something that has become unusable due to a natural disaster," says Cilli Fürst and her husband Hans in a double pack. He is also expected to pay 800 euros in fees to the municipality.