Trouble at the campsite
After the floods comes a hefty bill
Some campers at Badesee Burg are stunned: they are being asked to pay pitch fees for this summer season, even though the floods have left a trail of devastation through the campsite. However, the municipality wants to remain firm: "The facility was in operation during the summer."
After the municipality of Hannersdorf threatened numerous permanent campers with eviction notices in spring, threatening to have their "illegally" erected porches removed by court order, the floods left a trail of devastation through the campsite. The result: instead of 60, there are now only around a handful of permanent campers in Burg.
Campers see the letter as a rip-off
The camping paradise is currently in turmoil again. The reason for this is a letter from the municipality with an invoice for pitch fees for the 2024 summer season, which has already ended. I don't see why I should have to pay over 800 euros for something that has become unusable due to a natural disaster," says Cilli Fürst and her husband Hans in a double pack. He is also expected to pay 800 euros in fees to the municipality.
The couple met ten years ago while camping. They have both kept their pitches and also share their point of view in the muddled case: "The municipality wanted to evict us, even though it had tolerated our porches for years. Now the floods have driven us out and we certainly won't be paying for that."
The Fürst couple: "Our life's work has been destroyed"
Their life's work has been destroyed, says the Fürst couple, with the damage to both pitches amounting to around 60,000 euros. However, the Fürsts want to comply with one request: Their pitches will be cleared, or at least what is left of them. "All we have left of our vacation paradise is bulky waste."
Head of the village defends camping fees despite flooding
Mayor Gerhard Klepits has little sympathy for the affected campers. He defends the charges, despite the flooding. "I can't do what I want on other people's land and after the evacuation request was not complied with, there is now no exception when it comes to the bill. After all, the facility was in operation in the summer," says Klepits.
Flood protection is finally on track
There is good news regarding flood protection at the bathing lake. The municipality and the state are currently in the process of getting a flood protection project off the ground, the head of the village announces. This is intended to protect not only the campsite, but also the vacation settlement on the other side of the lake.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
