After an internal dispute
Chamber of Commerce election: Herk wants to know again
The Styrian Chamber of Commerce will elect a new representative body in March 2025. Despite turbulence and internal criticism, the incumbent president Josef Herk (ÖVP) is running again as the top candidate.
The election marathon in Styria also continues outside of big politics: a new Chamber of Commerce parliament will be elected in March 2025. And the business vote is casting its first shadows: a streetcar with Wirtschaftsbund advertising and a large portrait of Josef Herk has been running in Graz for a few days now.
The current President of the Chamber of Commerce is once again running as a "black" top candidate. This is remarkable in that the man from Knittelfeld has had some turbulent years behind him. Two years ago, a "salary scandal" triggered by insiders came to a head (not all of Herk's income had been disclosed transparently up to that point), and last year, Vinzenz Harrer, an important ÖVP functionary, called for more "rough edges" and a personnel renewal.
Economically challenging times
However, Herk, who will turn 65 next year, defied the internal critics and was unanimously chosen as the top candidate by the extended provincial leadership in the spring. Since then, there have been no "leaks" with explosive content to the public.
The main topic for the next few years? "Performance must be worthwhile", Herk told "Krone". In economically tense times, he will not be bored, even the major construction projects on the Graz Chamber site are still ongoing. In the 2020 election, the Wirtschaftsbund achieved 71 percent of the vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.