Chamber of Commerce election: Herk wants to know again

The current President of the Chamber of Commerce is once again running as a "black" top candidate. This is remarkable in that the man from Knittelfeld has had some turbulent years behind him. Two years ago, a "salary scandal" triggered by insiders came to a head (not all of Herk's income had been disclosed transparently up to that point), and last year, Vinzenz Harrer, an important ÖVP functionary, called for more "rough edges" and a personnel renewal.