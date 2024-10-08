President Biden cancels trip to Germany

Florida is trembling before what is probably the most dangerous and destructive hurricane ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. Milton" is expected to arrive in the US state on Wednesday evening (local time). A state of emergency has already been declared. In the city of Tampa, Mayor Jane Casto issued an impressive warning to the population: "I can say without any dramatization: if you choose to stay in one of the evacuation areas, you will die." President Joe Biden has canceled a planned trip to Germany.