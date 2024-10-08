Hurricane off Florida
President Biden cancels trip to Germany
Florida is trembling before what is probably the most dangerous and destructive hurricane ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. Milton" is expected to arrive in the US state on Wednesday evening (local time). A state of emergency has already been declared. In the city of Tampa, Mayor Jane Casto issued an impressive warning to the population: "I can say without any dramatization: if you choose to stay in one of the evacuation areas, you will die." President Joe Biden has canceled a planned trip to Germany.
Biden was actually due to land in Germany on Thursday evening. It would have been Biden's first bilateral visit to Germany in his almost four years in office. Among other things, meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were planned in Berlin. Biden then planned to travel on to Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday.
NATO meeting with Ukraine: host will be absent
A Ukraine summit, to which Biden had invited, was to take place at the US airbase in Ramstein. Around 50 NATO member states and other allies of Ukraine were to take part in the meeting, partly at the level of heads of state and government. Following the visit to Germany, the US President was scheduled to travel on to Angola in southwest Africa.
Biden has recently come under pressure for his handling of Hurricane Helene. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had accused the Democrat and his running mate Kamala Harris of not doing enough for the storm victims. Harris is running against Trump in the presidential election on November 5.
Florida first hit by "Helen"
Florida is still struggling with the damage caused by "Helen". The storm made landfall as a second-highest category hurricane in northwest Florida. It then weakened, but caused severe flooding and destruction on its way north. Well over 200 people in six US states lost their lives.
