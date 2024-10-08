Vorteilswelt
In a crystal meth frenzy

Cold-blooded axe murder: new details about the motive for the crime

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 17:07

After a suspect confessed to the police in Upper Austria on Monday morning that he had brutally killed a person , the investigation into the axe murder is in full swing. The body was discovered with a split skull in the apartment of a 45-year-old man in Vienna. According to "Krone" information, the two men may have met for sexual reasons.

The effects of the drug crystal meth were just beginning to wear off for Ingo S. (45) when he - according to his lawyer Astrid Wagner - woke up in his apartment on Bloch-Bauer-Promenade in Vienna-Favoriten on Monday and claimed to have found a disfigured corpse with an axe in his head.

Forensics at the Bloch-Bauer-Promenade in Favoriten.
Forensics at the Bloch-Bauer-Promenade in Favoriten.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Horribly disfigured corpse found
S. could hardly remember, he said during his interrogation by the police, which took place yesterday after the drug intoxication had worn off. The day before, S., without a criminal record, with a good job but addicted to drugs, had nevertheless driven to his sister's house in Linz after the crime. She persuaded him to hand himself in to the police.

Zitat Icon

My client wants to contribute as much as possible to establishing the truth. Whether he even knew what he was doing is now being investigated.

(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)

Juristin Astrid Wagner vertritt Verdächtigen im Axtmord-Fall.

Bild: Gerhard Bartel

As reported, WEGA officers then came across the horribly disfigured corpse of a man in Vienna. According to "Krone" information, the two men may have met for sexual reasons and consumed plenty of drugs and alcohol together.

Suspect remains silent
Three days earlier, a man was also suspected of murder. The 66-year-old is said to have beaten his wife (62) to death with a branch on the balcony of their apartment in Hernalser Balderichgasse. The pensioner, who is also represented by Wagner, has remained silent since he was taken away in a light-colored suit. The file is with the public prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, another drama has hit the headlines: after a mother of three (22) fell from the fourth floor of a house in Favoritner Quellenstraße onto the sidewalk on Saturday and has been fighting for her life in hospital ever since, her husband (30) was arrested.

The man was arrested after people present in the apartment - the three children were also there - reported an argument between the couple immediately before the fall and he became entangled in contradictions. The investigation is continuing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
