“Repowering”: a wind power turbo in record time

New (turning) power

This applies in particular to "repowering" - the replacement of old industrial wind turbines with new models - as well as the expansion of existing wind farms: in this case, hardly any public protests are to be expected, as is usually the case in "untouched" areas. "The last few years since 2015 have shown that wind power has become a completely normal part of community life here. The expansion makes us a little less dependent on fossil fuels," comments Mayor Karl Demmer from Prottes on the upgrade of the electricity generation site. Almost 44,000 households now benefit from the plants.