“€4.20 not for a mocha, but for a good time”

"Nobody in the world has such a large living room"

To boost business, the cafés are now also emphasizing their function as a social place in a new video campaign with actor Manuel Rubey in the role of a singing head waiter. According to him, Vienna is lucky to have institutions "where you can sit for six hours over a mocha if necessary. I think it's great that this is still possible". Advertising man Thomas Kratky also believes that coffee houses in the city are not appreciated enough: "Nobody in the world has as big a living room as the Viennese."