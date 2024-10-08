Smoking ban outdoors? “Absolute nonsense”

I wonder if there were differences between guests in this regard? The EU wants to protect children and passive smokers in particular. "It's not an issue for us at all," says Herti Grossauer-Widakovich (Schlossberg Restaurant, El Gaucho, El Pescador etc.). "I can't take something like that seriously. They just throw something into the room that can't be implemented." She is convinced that guests will not stop smoking anyway.

Fear of major losses in turnover

"For some businesses, that would be ruin," says Friedl. Outdoor cafés would lose their appeal and traditional restaurants could close. He expects a huge loss of sales if the ban actually comes into force. "We feel cheated," he says. "Once again, the hospitality industry is being asked to pay for something like this," adds Grossauer-Widakovich.