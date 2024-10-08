Mom-daughter selfie
Klum inspires with natural “topless” look
Heidi Klum always looks perfectly styled on the red carpet. In private, the 51-year-old also likes to go "topless". Much to the delight of her fans.
This photo caused quite a stir among her fans. Heidi Klum showed herself completely without make-up with her mom Erna. Incidentally, the model beauty herself revealed that the selfie was taken during the 51-year-old's visit to her native Germany.
Selfie with "mom" Erna
"Tired, but I finally made it to Germany," the blonde wrote with the lovely snapshot. "And look who picked me up at the airport. My mom," Klum, who also garnished the message with a little heart, added happily.
However, Heidi's supposed tiredness is nowhere to be seen. Even without any make-up, the "Germany's Next Topmodel" presenter looks simply fantastic. Just like her mother Erna, from whom Klum has clearly inherited the good genes.
It almost goes without saying that the fans were thrilled. Although Heidi Klum has blocked the comment function on her Instagram profile for some time now, she has received numerous likes as compliments - including from celebrities such as Conchita Wurst, Sofia Vergara and Kylie Minogue.
Heidi in Halloween fever
However, Heidi Klum did not reveal whether she traveled to Germany for personal or professional reasons. In her adopted country, however, the 51-year-old will soon be hosting her favorite event of all: her personal Halloween party.
Which costume Klum has chosen this year is of course still a well-kept secret. But fans can already keep guessing on Instagram, as the model beauty has been sharing little clues for a few weeks now.
