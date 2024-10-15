The Rutar furniture stores celebrate their birthday

The Carinthian family business opened its first store in Eberndorf in 1961 and still pursues the vision of guaranteeing people the highest quality at the best possible prices.



We know that every home and its owner are unique, which is why we attach great importance to professional advice and support when shopping. In our huge furniture stores you will find over 350 sets of seating, 150 kitchens and 250 beds and mattresses in various sizes, colors and materials from well-known brands. You can find the entire range and further information HERE.