Google must open Play Store to competition

Epic boss expects domino effect

The company has until July 1, 2025 to implement the changes, after which the opening will last for three years. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that his company will launch its own app store next year, which, unlike Google, will not charge a 30 percent fee. This will only be launched in the USA, as Monday's decision only affects US territory. "The legal battle over the rules will continue around the world," said Sweeney.