Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

US court:

Google must open Play Store to competition

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 08:00

The US judiciary has ordered the internet giant Google to allow competition on its app marketplace Google Play in future. In his order published in San Francisco on Monday, Judge James Donato gave the company eight months from November 1 to implement this requirement.

0 Kommentare

Donato's order follows a court ruling in December last year, when Google lost an antitrust case against US video game developer Epic Games. In the proceedings, it was determined that Google had formed an illegal monopoly with its app marketplace and the payment system there.

Among other things, the plaintiffs objected to the fees that the company, with its monopoly position, charges companies and developers who offer their apps on Google Play. Monday's decision, which is due to come into force on November 1, requires Google to change its Android operating system and app marketplace so that other providers can access it.

Epic boss expects domino effect
The company has until July 1, 2025 to implement the changes, after which the opening will last for three years. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that his company will launch its own app store next year, which, unlike Google, will not charge a 30 percent fee. This will only be launched in the USA, as Monday's decision only affects US territory. "The legal battle over the rules will continue around the world," said Sweeney.

Google announces appeal
In an initial statement, Google warned of risks to user privacy and security. At the same time, the company announced that it would appeal against the Californian judge's order. The order must remain suspended until a final decision has been made by the court.

The Google Group is facing several lawsuits in the USA and the European Union, in many cases for alleged violations of antitrust law. In a trial that began in early September, the US government is accusing the company of dominating the advertising technology business and suppressing competition by creating a monopoly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf