Team newcomer: “The limelight is not my world”

Fearless on the pitch

At the age of four, he accompanied his brother Mathias (28) to his training sessions at KSV Ankerbrot in Vienna's 10th district. After a few taster sessions, Michael also started his career there, moving from Rapids U9 to Schwechat, where "Svobi" gained his first experience in the Regionalliga Ost at the age of 17. After complications at the club, he moved to Stadlaus 1b in the Oberliga B (6th division) in 2016. "I had to prove myself again, but that wasn't a problem, I loved the challenge every day."