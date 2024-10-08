Vorteilswelt
Track record

From the park bench to life without alcohol and drugs

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 05:50

For 40 years, the homeless shelter in Wiener Neustadt has been giving men who have no roof over their heads due to expulsion, psychological or financial problems a chance to get their lives back on track. Stories like Aaron's prove how it works.

 

The hostel has space for ten men, plus up to four emergency dormitories. Unfortunately, the number of homeless people is increasing. Last year, 450 overnight stays were recorded, this year there are already 490. "And the cold season hasn't even started yet," says hostel manager Bernhard Auer. You can stay for up to a year. During this time, the men are prepared for their life "afterwards".

The team led by Eva Ferstl, Bernhard Auer and Klara Ebner supports the men in the residential home in dealing with the authorities or looking for a job or an apartment. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
The team led by Eva Ferstl, Bernhard Auer and Klara Ebner supports the men in the residential home in dealing with the authorities or looking for a job or an apartment.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)


Success story: a new life without alcohol and drugs

One man who has made it with the help of the men's hostel is Aaron. He shows us where he spent a year of his life as a homeless person - in the city park in Wiener Neustadt. Traumatic experiences in his childhood led to him becoming addicted to alcohol and ending up on the streets. "I had a roof over my head here," says Aaron, pointing to the pretty wooden pavilion in the middle of the park. But it wasn't without its dangers. "At that time, around 2015, the park was a hotspot for drug dealers," he says. And he knew them all, but never snitched on anyone. "I wouldn't have survived that". In return, he got drugs. "At least I could fall asleep on weed," says Aaron. At some point, he managed to go into complete withdrawal in Kalksburg. After that, the question was where to go? With no roof over his head and no money, the opportunity presented itself in Wiener Neustadt. "I've been clean and sober for eight years," says Aaron. He has also found a new partner and his four daughters are particularly proud of their dad

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
