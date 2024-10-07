Female hunter fired shot: “They didn’t say hello”

On the advice of her lawyer, the hunter does not want to comment on these new allegations: "I told the police everything and did not commit any hunting-related misconduct." The same applies to hunters as to everyone else: If you feel threatened, it is best to call the emergency services. There is no warning shot in the Carinthian Hunting Act for situations in which you feel threatened by people while hunting - the Hunting Act regulates the hunting of game. Warning shots are permitted, for example, to scare off a wolf.