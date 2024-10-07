Incident in Carinthia
Female hunter fired shot: “They didn’t say hello”
Due to new witness statements in the case of the female hunter who fired a warning shot at German participants during an army exercise in Friesach (Carinthia), the case could be reopened. Now the woman herself has come forward: "I wasn't aggressive, just a bit rough."
A participant in the exercise is annoyed by the Carinthian hunter's "unlawful" approach and tells the "Krone" newspaper: "The shot was fired over our heads immediately after we got out and without warning." The hunter was not, as she herself stated, frightened and unsettled, but "highly aggressive".
On the advice of her lawyer, the hunter does not want to comment on these new allegations: "I told the police everything and did not commit any hunting-related misconduct." The same applies to hunters as to everyone else: If you feel threatened, it is best to call the emergency services. There is no warning shot in the Carinthian Hunting Act for situations in which you feel threatened by people while hunting - the Hunting Act regulates the hunting of game. Warning shots are permitted, for example, to scare off a wolf.
"I wasn't aggressive, just a bit rough"
"I'm sorry if the soldiers felt threatened", says the hunter in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "But I wasn't aggressive, just a bit gruff, because they didn't greet me. You can expect a greeting."
The Carinthian hunting community is keeping a low profile: "In this case, the tide is turning three times over," they say. Mario Deutschmann, Administrative Director of the Carinthian Hunters' Association: "I can't really say anything about the case in question. I only know the 'new' circumstances from the media. All proceedings - public prosecutor's office, district authority, weapons ban - were dropped."
And further: "In this respect, the general question now is whether this has already been taken into account in the previous proceedings or whether new circumstances have come to light. However, I assume that the investigation was conducted completely and properly."
"Stressful situation for everyone involved"
"Basically, you should find out what really happened, if you haven't already done so. Only then can you say what behavior would have been appropriate. In addition to the pure facts, you also have to consider the personal perspective, because it must have been a stressful situation for everyone involved."
If the accusations against the hunter are substantiated, she could face having her hunting license revoked. "There are always cases where hunters have to hand in their weapons - for example, when partners are affected by domestic violence. If the hunter concerned is charged, we are forced to take away her hunting license," says the Carinthian Hunters' Association.
What happened?
As a reminder: The dangerous incident occurred in September during an exercise carried out by the German armed forces together with the Austrian army in a forest near Friesach. A 68-year-old female hunter had suddenly fired a shot from her rifle because she felt threatened by people in camouflage clothing - a group of soldiers from the German armed forces who were carrying out an exercise. An immediate weapons ban was issued.
However, the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt then dropped the investigation against the woman - the shot was justified because the hunter was credibly afraid and "felt threatened by terrorists".
