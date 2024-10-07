Pugh and Garfield took their sex scene too far!

"Just get on with it"

During a performance at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Garfield told the audience, "The scene got passionate as we choreographed it. And we went into the action and went a little further than we should have because we didn't hear 'Cut' and it felt safe. And we just said to ourselves: 'Ok, we'll just move on to the next thing, let it progress and just keep going.'"