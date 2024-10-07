"Cut" overheard
Pugh and Garfield took their sex scene too far!
Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and Florence Pugh "went a bit further" than they should have for their sex scene in the movie "We Live in Time".
The 41-year-old actor stars alongside the "Oppenheimer" actress (28) in the romantic comedy, which hits cinemas in January, and has now admitted that the couple got a little carried away during a "very intimate, passionate sex scene" because they didn't hear the instruction to "cut".
"Just get on with it"
During a performance at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Garfield told the audience, "The scene got passionate as we choreographed it. And we went into the action and went a little further than we should have because we didn't hear 'Cut' and it felt safe. And we just said to ourselves: 'Ok, we'll just move on to the next thing, let it progress and just keep going.'"
Even cinematographer turned away!
'The Amazing Spider-Man' star added that he and Pugh played the intimate sequence for so long that the cameraman was forced to turn away. He explained: "And at a certain point, we both kind of telepathically say to each other: 'This definitely feels like a longer take.' I look up and there's Stuart and our boom operator in the corner. Stuart has the camera at his side and he's turned to face the wall
The film, which will be released in the US on October 11 before hitting Austrian cinemas on January 9, 2025, is about an aspiring chef (Pugh) who finds love with a newly divorced man (Garfield), and in which the pair eventually become embroiled in a decade-long romance. However, a life-changing discovery forces the pair to make an impossible decision about their future.
First Hollywood role in three years
"We Live in Time" is Garfield's first Hollywood role in three years and he has previously admitted that his sabbatical has given him a new enthusiasm for filmmaking. "I think I'm looking forward to working in a different way again. I feel more relaxed, I feel less precious. I feel happier. I feel more aware," Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter.
