Abuse: trendy DJ accused of being a serial offender

Assaults even while sleeping?

Several women came forward and described their experiences: There is talk of unwanted kisses and intimate touching, but also of waking up naked in bed and feeling that they had had sex. The victims state that they had previously consumed drugs. The intercourse had taken place in their sleep without their consent. Another acquaintance of the accused also reported being assaulted in her sleep. The indictment includes a total of five victims, all in their mid-20s.