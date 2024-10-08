Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Five victims in Vienna?

Abuse: trendy DJ accused of being a serial offender

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 16:00

The suspect has been in custody for eleven weeks. The man is accused of crimes in Vienna in connection with a total of five women. The shocking range: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons.

0 Kommentare

On July 21, the handcuffs clicked for a young man known in the DJ scene in Vienna. Since then, the "pretty boy", as he was perceived to be, has been sitting in a cramped cell in the prison awaiting his criminal trial, which will start on October 17 in the "Landl". Two trial days have been scheduled for the controversial case. The accusations according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons.

First reports in March, arrest four months later
In March, two young women reported the DJ to the police, which set the investigation in motion. One victim stated that the accused had raped her in the toilet of a well-known Viennese club.

She had gone to the toilet with him to consume drugs. According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office, he pressed her head against the wall, pressed himself against the academic and also injured her arm: "She vehemently said that she did not want this, fought back and tried to push him away," the indictment states. "My client's enjoyment of partying and nightlife was permanently spoiled", says victim's lawyer Philipp Springer.

Philipp Springer (left) defends a victim, Sascha Flatz (right) defends the accused. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh, Martina Pewein)
Philipp Springer (left) defends a victim, Sascha Flatz (right) defends the accused.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh, Martina Pewein)

Assaults even while sleeping?
Several women came forward and described their experiences: There is talk of unwanted kisses and intimate touching, but also of waking up naked in bed and feeling that they had had sex. The victims state that they had previously consumed drugs. The intercourse had taken place in their sleep without their consent. Another acquaintance of the accused also reported being assaulted in her sleep. The indictment includes a total of five victims, all in their mid-20s.

Witnesses describe intrusive, transgressive behavior by the Viennese scene DJ. The tenor: he did not accept a "no".

Verdict to be handed down on October 25
Sascha Flatz, the DJ's defense lawyer, naturally sees things differently: "The court proceedings will show that my client is innocent," he says. If convicted, the man faces two to ten years in prison; the jury will deliberate on this on October 25.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf