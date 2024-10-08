Five victims in Vienna?
Abuse: trendy DJ accused of being a serial offender
The suspect has been in custody for eleven weeks. The man is accused of crimes in Vienna in connection with a total of five women. The shocking range: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons.
On July 21, the handcuffs clicked for a young man known in the DJ scene in Vienna. Since then, the "pretty boy", as he was perceived to be, has been sitting in a cramped cell in the prison awaiting his criminal trial, which will start on October 17 in the "Landl". Two trial days have been scheduled for the controversial case. The accusations according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons.
First reports in March, arrest four months later
In March, two young women reported the DJ to the police, which set the investigation in motion. One victim stated that the accused had raped her in the toilet of a well-known Viennese club.
She had gone to the toilet with him to consume drugs. According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office, he pressed her head against the wall, pressed himself against the academic and also injured her arm: "She vehemently said that she did not want this, fought back and tried to push him away," the indictment states. "My client's enjoyment of partying and nightlife was permanently spoiled", says victim's lawyer Philipp Springer.
Assaults even while sleeping?
Several women came forward and described their experiences: There is talk of unwanted kisses and intimate touching, but also of waking up naked in bed and feeling that they had had sex. The victims state that they had previously consumed drugs. The intercourse had taken place in their sleep without their consent. Another acquaintance of the accused also reported being assaulted in her sleep. The indictment includes a total of five victims, all in their mid-20s.
Witnesses describe intrusive, transgressive behavior by the Viennese scene DJ. The tenor: he did not accept a "no".
Verdict to be handed down on October 25
Sascha Flatz, the DJ's defense lawyer, naturally sees things differently: "The court proceedings will show that my client is innocent," he says. If convicted, the man faces two to ten years in prison; the jury will deliberate on this on October 25.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.