Schwärzler wins the qualifying final in Valencia

Unstoppable

In the first round, he eliminated the Romanian Mihnea Maftei after a brief dip, ultimately winning 6:1, 5:7, 6:1. And in the deciding match for entry into the main draw, he left no stone unturned. Even though the Spanish local hero Andres Santamarta Roig put up a brave fight, Schwärzler was still able to step up in the decisive situations. Without having to give up his service even once, he celebrated a smooth 6:2, 6:4 victory.